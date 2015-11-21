Mushroom Spinach Frittata

This versatile dish can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. To shake things up, substitute asparagus for the spinach, vary the cheeses, or use fresh herbs when they're in season. Oh, the possibilities…

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 350°F.

  • Melt half the butter and half the oil in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-low heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until soft, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle in thyme. Remove from heat. Set aside.

  • Return empty pan to heat; add remaining butter and oil. Cook potatoes and sauté them until cooked through, turning often, about 10 to 15 minutes. Add spinach and cook until wilted, about 3 minutes.

  • Return mushrooms to pan.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the eggs, then stir in the ricotta, Swiss, Parmesan, salt, pepper, and basil. Sprinkle on the flour and baking powder and stir into the egg mixture.

  • Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and place the pan in the center of the oven.

  • Bake the frittata until it is browned and puffed, 50 minutes to 1 hour. It will be rounded and firm in the middle and a knife inserted in the frittata should come out clean.

Tips

Recipe provided by Judy Barbe, R.D., and author of Your 6-Week Guide to LiveBest, Simple Solutions for Fresh Food & Well-Being.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; fat 12g; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 15g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 1g; protein 13g; sodium 311mg.
