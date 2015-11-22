Oatmeal Griddle Cakes with Whipped Ricotta Topping

Ricotta cheese is another unsuspecting source of protein - one cup of the cheesy stuff contains 28 grams of protein. Combined with protein from almonds, Greek yogurt, and oats, each of these griddle cakes boasts 17 grams of protein.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

For the Whipped Ricotta Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat an electric skillet or a griddle pan over medium heat (about 350°F on the electric skillet).

    Advertisement

  • In a food processor or blender, pulse 1 cup of oats until finely ground, resembling flour. In a mixing bowl, add oat flour, 1/2 cup old fashioned oats, almonds, cinnamon, baking soda and salt and stir to combine.

  • In a separate bowl, combine yogurt, egg, coconut oil, and vanilla. Mix vigorously until well combined.

  • Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix to incorporate. Fold in the chopped peaches.

  • Spray cooking surface with nonstick spray. Using an ice cream scoop, scoop batter onto pre-heated skillet to make 5 large cakes. Use a spatula to gently flatten the batter to resemble patties. Cook for 3-4 minutes, then flip cakes and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Cakes are done when both sides are golden brown and center is set. You may need to cover skillet when cooking. Remove cakes from heat and keep warm (an oven preheated to 200 degrees works well.)

  • To make the ricotta topping, add the ricotta, honey and cinnamon to the food processor or blender. Pulse until ricotta is creamy and smooth. Serve each cake with about 3 heaping tablespoons of ricotta on top. Sprinkle with whole oats as a garnish.

Tips

Recipe provided by of Jenna Braddock, R.D.N., of Make Healthy Easy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; fat 17g; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 35g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 12g; protein 17g; sodium 195mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022