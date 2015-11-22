Peach-Halva Smoothie

The halva flavor in this smoothie comes from tahini, or sesame seed paste - a pretty suprising ingredient for a breakfast smoothie! But a tablespoon of tahini contains about 90 calories and 3 grams of protein. Combined with soy milk, you get 15 grams of protein in just one serving.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all of the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

Tips

Recipe provided by Jackie Topol, R.D.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; fat 27g; carbohydrates 39g; sugars 12g; protein 15g; sodium 14mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022