Pina Colada Smoothie
This cool tropical drink will provide you with almost half a day's worth of calcium and a third of your daily dose of vitamin C. Pina coladas are also high in potassium, an electrolyte that helps maintain fluid balance and plays an essential role in the contraction of muscles.
Source: Shape
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
199 calories; fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 43g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 35g; protein 6g; sodium 64mg; calcium 185mg; iron 1mg.