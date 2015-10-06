Poached Eggs over Asparagus on Toast

I was once teased on Iron Chef by judge Simon Majumdar for calling chef Michael Symon's poached eggs "so sexy." I'll have you know that poached eggs are the sexiest food in my book. There's nothing quite like that first slice, when the sultry yolk oozes out from inside the white - not to mention the natural, high-quality protein and vitamin B12 you're reaping in each bite!

Shape

Servings:
2
  • Fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Submerge asparagus and cook for approximately 2 minutes so asparagus maintain a bright green color and slight crunch. Immediately remove from boiling water and shock in a bowl of ice water. Reserve.

  • Fill a medium saucepan about three-quarters full with water. Add vinegar and 1 teaspoon sea salt, and bring to a gentle simmer.

  • Individually crack each egg into a small bowl, and slide eggs into water. Simmer for 4 minutes.

  • Place toast on 2 plates. Top with asparagus, making an even layer. Using a slotted spoon, lift poached eggs from water and dab with a dry paper towel to remove excess moisture. Serve over asparagus with remaining 1/2 teaspoon sea salt. Top with olive oil, pumpkin seeds, truffle salt, and black pepper, if desired.

Recipe adapted from Cook Yourself Sexy by Candice Kumai, Rodale Books, 2012

Per Serving:
166 calories; fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 18g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 5g; protein 12g; sodium 527mg.
Advertisement
