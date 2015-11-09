Poached Eggs Piperade

Piperade, a sautéed mixture of onion, peppers, and tomatoes typically paired with eggs, originates from the Basque region of France. In this lightened version, the colorful bell peppers provide a healthy dose of the antioxidant vitamin C.

Source: Shape

2
  • Heat oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add onion, peppers, and garlic and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and sauté until soft, about 3 minutes. Spread mixture evenly in skillet.

  • Break eggs over vegetable mixture, spacing evenly. Cover skillet and reduce heat to low. Cook for about 5 minutes; yolk will still be soft.

  • Use a wide spatula and transfer 2 eggs with veggies underneath to each plate. Sprinkle with feta cheese and spoon remaining veggies around egg and season with pepper (or hot paprika). Serve with crusty whole-grain or sourdough bread.

Recipe provided by Beyond The Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets Of The Super Healthy by Culinary Nutritionist Layne Lieberman, R.D.

334 calories; fat 19g; carbohydrates 24g; insoluble fiber 5g; protein 20g; sodium 387mg.
