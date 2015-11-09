Poached Eggs Piperade
Piperade, a sautéed mixture of onion, peppers, and tomatoes typically paired with eggs, originates from the Basque region of France. In this lightened version, the colorful bell peppers provide a healthy dose of the antioxidant vitamin C.
Source: Shape
Recipe provided by Beyond The Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets Of The Super Healthy by Culinary Nutritionist Layne Lieberman, R.D.
334 calories; fat 19g; carbohydrates 24g; insoluble fiber 5g; protein 20g; sodium 387mg.