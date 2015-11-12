Potato Huevos Rancheros

Baking a potato in the oven takes forever; a microwave takes only a fraction of the time! Stuff a Russet with scrambled eggs, avocado, and cheese and you've got yourself a full, healthy meal in 20 minutes flat.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cracks eggs into a small bowl pre-sprayed with non-stick spray or rubbed with oil. Scramble. Add the onion and spices. Whisk together well and microwave for 90 seconds or until fully cooked, stirred once halfway. Set eggs aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl, lightly toss together the avocado, tomato, and cilantro. Set aside.

  • Wash and dry the potato. Prick the potato with a fork several times and microwave on high power for 5 minutes. Turn the potato over and microwave another 3-5 minutes until soft when poked with a fork.

  • Cut the top of the potato open with a knife and mix in the egg mixture. Top with cheese and microwave another 30-45 seconds.

  • Top with avocado mixture. Serve hot.

Tips

Recipe by Angela Lemond, R.D.N., owner of Lemond Nutrition.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; fat 26g; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 47g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 7g; protein 26g; sodium 583mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022