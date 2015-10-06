Pumpkin Spiced Pancakes with Apple Butter

To make apple butter, whisk all ingredients together in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring every 20 minutes, until reduced to 1 cup, about 1 1/2 hours. Cool to room temperature before transferring to a plastic container or glass bottle and refrigerating for at least 1 hour before serving. (Apple butter can be made and refrigerated for up to 3 weeks ahead of using, or double the recipe and use some this weekend and save the rest for another time.)