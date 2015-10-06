Pumpkin Spiced Pancakes with Apple Butter

These pancakes capture the essence of fall. The pumpkin purée and applesauce work together to create tons of moisture and richness for fluffy, yummy pancakes. To make my apple butter, all you need is three ingredients and a little time. The result? An über-sweet and delectable spread that's fantastic on these pancakes or on cinnamon toast with a dollop of nonfat Greek yogurt.

Source: Shape

4
Ingredients

For apple butter:
For pumpkin spiced pancakes:

Directions

  • To make apple butter, whisk all ingredients together in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring every 20 minutes, until reduced to 1 cup, about 1 1/2 hours. Cool to room temperature before transferring to a plastic container or glass bottle and refrigerating for at least 1 hour before serving. (Apple butter can be made and refrigerated for up to 3 weeks ahead of using, or double the recipe and use some this weekend and save the rest for another time.)

  • To make pancakes, heat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and pumpkin pie spices together in a large bowl. Whisk pumpkin purée, eggs, applesauce, and almond milk together in a medium bowl.

  • Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients using a rubber spatula to stir gently until just combined. Batter will be thick.

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with nonstick cooking spray. Using 1/3 cup of batter for each pancake, cook until outer edges firm up and bottom is golden-brown, about 1 1/2 minutes. Flip and cook other side until golden-brown, about another 1 1/2 minutes. Transfer pancakes to a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Continue cooking remaining batter, moving pancakes to the baking sheet once they're browned (if you run out of space, you can stack them, or use a separate baking sheet for fluffier pancakes).

  • Pop baking sheets in the oven and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Serve with a schmear of apple butter.

Use a clean turkey baster to easily and cleanly transfer the pancake batter from the bowl to the skillet. Sounds silly, but it totally works.

Recipe adapted from Pretty Delicious by Candice Kumai, Rodale Books, 2011

392 calories; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 81g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 44g; protein 9g; sodium 370mg.
