Red, White, and Blue Overnight Oats
A recent study conducted by researchers at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago found that eating a healthy dose of blueberries and strawberries daily can help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's disease by more than one-third, and this recipe is anything but short on the memory-promoting good stuff.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe provided by Erin Druga of The Almond Eater.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
392 calories; fat 14g; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 57g; insoluble fiber 9g; protein 15g; sodium 210mg.