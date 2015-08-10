Ricotta and Zucchini Tomato Tart

Impress guests with this easy (and healthy) ricotta, tomato, and zucchini tart recipe.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, combine ricotta, eggs, fennel, zest, and half the salt and pepper; set aside.

  • Lay tomato slices on paper towels to remove excess moisture. Lightly mist a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray and unroll phyllo. Working quickly, place 1 sheet of phyllo in pan and mist with cooking spray. Place a second sheet over the first, rotating slightly, and mist; repeat with remaining phyllo. Top with ricotta mixture, then a layer of zucchini and a ring of tomato. Sprinkle with Parmesan and remaining salt and pepper and roll overhanging phyllo into a neat border.

  • Bake ricotta and zucchini tomato tart for 35 minutes or until phyllo is golden-brown and zucchini is tender. Let cool for 20 minutes before serving.

Tips

CHEF'S TIP: Swap in fat-free ricotta (it's just as creamy!) to cut 35 calories and 5 grams of fat per serving of ricotta and zucchini tomato tart.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 29g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 4g; protein 16g; sodium 630mg; calcium 237mg; iron 3mg.
