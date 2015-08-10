Ricotta and Zucchini Tomato Tart

Lay tomato slices on paper towels to remove excess moisture. Lightly mist a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray and unroll phyllo. Working quickly, place 1 sheet of phyllo in pan and mist with cooking spray. Place a second sheet over the first, rotating slightly, and mist; repeat with remaining phyllo. Top with ricotta mixture, then a layer of zucchini and a ring of tomato. Sprinkle with Parmesan and remaining salt and pepper and roll overhanging phyllo into a neat border.