Rosemary Olive Bread

I love tossing olives in just about everything like omelets, salads, pizza, pasta dishes, and even this simple quick bread. One ounce of large black olives (about 7) provides 32 calories, 3 grams of primarily healthy unsaturated fat, and 244 milligrams of sodium. As olives do have a good amount of sodium, a little goes a long way. After using a small handful of olives to flavor your dish, empty the remainder of the can into a re-sealable container and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.