Rosemary Olive Bread

I love tossing olives in just about everything like omelets, salads, pizza, pasta dishes, and even this simple quick bread. One ounce of large black olives (about 7) provides 32 calories, 3 grams of primarily healthy unsaturated fat, and 244 milligrams of sodium. As olives do have a good amount of sodium, a little goes a long way. After using a small handful of olives to flavor your dish, empty the remainder of the can into a re-sealable container and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Source: Shape

10
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat an 8-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir in the chopped olives and rosemary until thoroughly incorporated.

  • In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, milk, eggs, and canola oil. Stir until the mixture is thick, with a buttermilk-like consistency.

  • Make a well in center of dry ingredients and pour in wet ingredients. Stir with as few strokes as possible until all the ingredients are just mixed.

  • Pour batter into prepared loaf pan, and smooth the top with back of a spoon.

  • Bake on center rack in oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean.

Recipe and photo from The Greek Yogurt Kitchen: More Than 130 Delicious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Day by Toby Amidor, founder of Toby Amidor Nutrition.

163 calories; fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 22g; sugars 2g; protein 6g; sodium 518mg.
