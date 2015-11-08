Rosemary Olive Bread
I love tossing olives in just about everything like omelets, salads, pizza, pasta dishes, and even this simple quick bread. One ounce of large black olives (about 7) provides 32 calories, 3 grams of primarily healthy unsaturated fat, and 244 milligrams of sodium. As olives do have a good amount of sodium, a little goes a long way. After using a small handful of olives to flavor your dish, empty the remainder of the can into a re-sealable container and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Source: Shape
Recipe and photo from The Greek Yogurt Kitchen: More Than 130 Delicious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Day by Toby Amidor, founder of Toby Amidor Nutrition.
163 calories; fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 22g; sugars 2g; protein 6g; sodium 518mg.