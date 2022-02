Heat a 9- to 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Drizzle with a little oil and rub with a paper towel to coat evenly. Lift the pan off the heat, pour in a scant 1/4 cup batter, and immediately tilt and rotate the pan to coat evenly in a very thin layer. Cook until the bottom is golden brown and the top is dry to the touch, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the crepe over and cook until the bottom is light golden brown, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 20 crepes.