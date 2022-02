Place quinoa and 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook 9 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook an additional 3 minutes until water is absorbed. Add spinach and let wilt. Stir in pepper and cheese (if using), and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with olive oil, if desired, and toss. Divide among bowls or plates and top with eggs.