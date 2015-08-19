Scrambled Tofu
Here's the secret to soft, puffy scrambled tofu that comes out every bit as tender and smooth as real scrambled eggs: use silken tofu. There's a second secret at work here as well: A double cooking process,boiling followed by frying firms up the tofu just enough to prevent it from disintegrating into crumbs as it gets fried. Instead, it fluffs up into the most convincing scrambled egg impersonation yet.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
The tofu can be boiled up to several days ahead of time and stored in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator. It can go directly from the refrigerator into the hot frying pan.
Nutritional information includes 1/8 teaspoon of added salt per serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
124 calories; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 3g; sugars 1g; protein 11g; sodium 304mg; calcium 187mg; iron 2mg.