Here's the secret to soft, puffy scrambled tofu that comes out every bit as tender and smooth as real scrambled eggs: use silken tofu. There's a second secret at work here as well: A double cooking process,boiling followed by frying firms up the tofu just enough to prevent it from disintegrating into crumbs as it gets fried. Instead, it fluffs up into the most convincing scrambled egg impersonation yet.