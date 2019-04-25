Silver Dollar Yogurt Pancakes with Strawberry-Mint Topping

Toss the strawberries, mint, and 1 tablespoon sugar in a medium bowl. Let stand until ready to serve.
Whisk the eggs in a medium bowl until very smooth. Add the yogurt and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar and whisk until smooth. Add the flour, salt, and baking soda and whisk just until smooth.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Rub just enough butter on the surface to coat (about 1/2 teaspoon), then use a measuring spoon to pour in 2 tablespoons of batter to form a round. Repeat to make 2 to 3 more rounds, spacing at least 2 inches apart.
Cook until bubbles pop on the surface, about 2 minutes, then flip carefully and cook until the bottom is lightly browned, about 1 minute. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve with the strawberries.
Recipe by Genevieve Ko.