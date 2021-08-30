Smashed Cucumber & Nectarine Salad With Ricotta & Dill-Corn Relish

Place the cucumbers on a work surface, and gently smash them with the back of a knife or a rolling pin to break them open. Using your hands, tear the cucumbers into large bite-size pieces, and transfer to a colander set over a medium bowl. Season the cucumbers with salt, and let sit while you prepare the rest of the salad, at least 10 min.
Meanwhile, whisk the Dijon into the vinegar. While slowly whisking, stream in the oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Pour off any cucumber liquid that drained out of the colander; discard. Place the cucumbers in the bowl. Add the nectarines and 2 Tbsp. dressing.
In a separate medium bowl, mix the remaining dressing with the corn, dill, hazelnuts, and chile.
Arrange cucumbers and nectarines on platter, and top with dollops of ricotta. Season ricotta with flaky sea salt and pepper, and spoon corn relish over salad. Drizzle with more oil.
Recipe by Laura Rege.