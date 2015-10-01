Spiced Quinoa Apple Pie Parfait

While Greek yogurt, quinoa, and apples may not sound too exciting on their own, combining them with flavorful spices makes one enticing, beautiful, and healthy dessert that evokes all the flavor of apple pie without the fat and calories.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine apple, brown sugar, 1/4 tablespoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in an oven-safe dish. Roast apples until soft and caramelized, about 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Combine quinoa with remaining cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Cook according to package directions.

  • When apples and quinoa have cooled slightly (not completely, but they shouldn't be scalding), layer in a glass, alternating quinoa, Greek yogurt, and apple mixture until used up.

Tips

Recipe provided by HowSweetEats.com

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; fat 1.5g; carbohydrates 39g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 21g; protein 14g; sodium 626mg; calcium 111mg; iron 2mg.
