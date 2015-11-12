Spinach and Cheese Omelet

An omelet is a quintessential quick and easy meal, and the perfect vehicle for whatever add-ons you're in the mood for. Load it with leftover veggies or legumes, and enjoy for a filling, protein-packed breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Source: Shape

1
  • Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat.

  • Combine egg, egg whites and water in a bowl, season with salt and pepper to taste and whisk well. Add spinach to egg mixture.

  • Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Add eggs and cook for 3-4 minutes until eggs begin to set. Using a spatula, gently pull in the sides of the omelet to let the uncooked egg run to the edges of the pan. Place cheese on one side of the omelet and gently fold in half. Allow to cook for 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Recipe by registered dietitian and certified athletic trainer Dana Angelo White of Dana White Nutrition, Inc.

168 calories; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 2.5g; carbohydrates 4g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 22g; sodium 274mg.
