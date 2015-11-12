Spinach and Cheese Omelet
An omelet is a quintessential quick and easy meal, and the perfect vehicle for whatever add-ons you're in the mood for. Load it with leftover veggies or legumes, and enjoy for a filling, protein-packed breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe by registered dietitian and certified athletic trainer Dana Angelo White of Dana White Nutrition, Inc.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
168 calories; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 2.5g; carbohydrates 4g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 22g; sodium 274mg.