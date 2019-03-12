Spring Onion & Pepper Pancakes With Sesame-Soy Dipping Sauce

These Korean-style savory pancakes can be a main course or a side -- you decide.
Mix the vinegar, sesame seeds, chile, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon honey in a small bowl for serving.
Mix the flour, 1/2 cup cold water, the remaining teaspoon soy sauce, and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon honey in a bowl until smooth.
Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Arrange the scallions and peppers in 4 rectangles in the pan, alternating the pieces and spacing 1/8 inch apart. Carefully drizzle the batter over each rectangle, dividing evenly. If needed, spread the batter to cover the vegetables in a thin layer.
Cook until the bottoms of the pancakes are browned, 3 to 4 minutes, then carefully flip and cook until the other sides are browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to serving plates and serve with the dipping sauce.
Prefer a little less spice? Skip the chile in the dipping sauce.
Recipe by Genevieve Ko.