Springtime Tofu Scramble

Swap your potato-heavy winter hash for this scramble that's completely loaded with vegetables. Tofu haters beware: The sweet-and-sour marinade infuses such incredible flavor, you'll see why non-meat-eaters love it so much, if you don't already yourself.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

For marinade:
For scramble:

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together marinade ingredients. Place tofu in a zip-top bag and pour in marinade. Seal and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add leeks, garlic, and salt. Cook 4 to 5 minutes until leeks are almost tender. Add artichokes, carrot, and mushrooms. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomato and tofu, reserving marinade. Break up tofu with the back of a fork to create a texture similar to scrambled eggs. Pour in half the leftover marinade. Add spinach and cook about 2 to 3 minutes until wilted and most marinade has cooked off. Serve with toast or inside a tortilla or pita, if desired.

Tips

Recipe provided by Sarah and Kristy of TheNakedKitchen.com

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; fat 22.5g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 20g; insoluble fiber 4g; protein 13g; sodium 639mg; calcium 118mg; iron 3mg.
