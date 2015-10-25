Springtime Tofu Scramble
Swap your potato-heavy winter hash for this scramble that's completely loaded with vegetables. Tofu haters beware: The sweet-and-sour marinade infuses such incredible flavor, you'll see why non-meat-eaters love it so much, if you don't already yourself.
Source: Shape
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe provided by Sarah and Kristy of TheNakedKitchen.com
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
323 calories; fat 22.5g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 20g; insoluble fiber 4g; protein 13g; sodium 639mg; calcium 118mg; iron 3mg.