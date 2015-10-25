Springtime Tofu Scramble

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add leeks, garlic, and salt. Cook 4 to 5 minutes until leeks are almost tender. Add artichokes, carrot, and mushrooms. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomato and tofu, reserving marinade. Break up tofu with the back of a fork to create a texture similar to scrambled eggs. Pour in half the leftover marinade. Add spinach and cook about 2 to 3 minutes until wilted and most marinade has cooked off. Serve with toast or inside a tortilla or pita, if desired.