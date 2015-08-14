Steamed Eggs with Vinegar and Herbs

Fuel your day with a hearty breakfast recipe that's high in protein and low in calories.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray eight ramekins with cooking spray. Break one egg into each ramekin.

  • Place the dishes in an oven-safe lasagna pan. Fill the pan with boiling water until the water reaches halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Cover tightly with foil and bake in the oven for 4 minutes, until the egg whites are firm and the yolks are creamy.

  • While the eggs cook, roughly chop the herbs. Remove the eggs from the ramekins by easing them out with the tip of a knife. Place each egg on an English muffin half and lightly press the eggs into the muffins with a fork. Sprinkle with vinegar, chopped herbs, and salt and pepper.

Tips

Serve the eggs sans English muffins to cut 135 calories and 422 milligrams of sodium per serving.

Nutritional information includes 1/4 teaspoon of added salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 27g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 2g; protein 18g; sodium 504mg; calcium 161mg; iron 4mg.
