Steel Cut Oats with Baby Spinach and Egg

Can't decide between oatmeal and eggs for breakfast? Try this savory combination of both! The whole grain oats compliment the protein-filled eggs, which will help keep you satisfied all morning. The spinach adds a nice dose of vitamins A and K.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook oats according to package directions.

  • When the oats are nearly finished cooking, heat a small frying pan to medium and add butter or coconut oil to the pan. Add spinach and sauté, until just wilted, and remove from pan to a plate.

  • In the same pan, fry the egg to your liking. Keep it runny, as this is delicious with the greens and oats.

  • To serve, spread a 1/2 cup of oats on the plate and sprinkle with parmesan cheese, next add the spinach and top with the runny egg. Add salt, pepper and additional parmesan, to taste.

Tips

Recipe provided by Angie Dye, R.D.N at Carpe Diem Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 33g; insoluble fiber 7g; protein 20g; sodium 290mg.
