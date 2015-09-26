Sugar-Free Cinnamon Applesauce Waffles

Greek yogurt makes for light, fluffy waffles, here flavored with applesauce and cinnamon instead of any added sugars. Freeze a batch to keep handy for a quick breakfast to toast when you're in a hurry.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside.

  • In another mixing bowl, whisk together milk and yogurt. Stir in egg yolks, applesauce, and oil. Whisk to combine well.

  • In a third bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form.

  • Pour milk mixture into dry mixture. Stir gently to combine (some dry bits are okay). Fold in egg whites until evenly dispersed. Cook in a waffle maker according to the manufacturer's directions.

Tips

Recipe provided by Jessica Fisher of Goodcheapeats.com

Nutrition information based on 2 waffles per serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; fat 24g; saturated fat 4.5g; carbohydrates 41g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 12g; sodium 889mg; calcium 254mg; iron 3mg.
