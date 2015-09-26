Sugar-Free Cinnamon Applesauce Waffles
Greek yogurt makes for light, fluffy waffles, here flavored with applesauce and cinnamon instead of any added sugars. Freeze a batch to keep handy for a quick breakfast to toast when you're in a hurry.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe provided by Jessica Fisher of Goodcheapeats.com
Nutrition information based on 2 waffles per serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
417 calories; fat 24g; saturated fat 4.5g; carbohydrates 41g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 12g; sodium 889mg; calcium 254mg; iron 3mg.