Summer Berry Parfait with Vanilla Bean Ricotta and Toasted Almonds

These tiered treats start with a creamy, whipped ricotta that's enhanced by the flavor of fresh vanilla, honey, and lemon zest. Top it off with macerated berries, toasted almonds, and fresh basil for a picture-perfect, summery breakfast or dessert.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

For vanilla bean ricotta:

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine berries, basil, sugar, and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes to allow berries to release juices.

  • Heat a medium skillet or pan over medium heat. (Do not put any oil in the pan!) When hot, add almonds and toast for 3 minutes until golden brown and fragrant. Remove from pan and let cool to room temperature.

  • Place all ingredients for vanilla bean ricotta in a large bowl. Using a hand mixer, whip ricotta until smooth. (You can also do this in a blender or food processor.)

  • To assemble, spoon about 2 1/2 tablespoons ricotta into each mason jar. Top with a layer of toasted almonds (about 2 teaspoons each). Add 1/2 cup of the berry mixture. Repeat each layer a second time, and sprinkle with any remaining almonds. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to eat or take on-the-go.

Tips

Recipe provided by Serena Wolf of Domesticate Me

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; fat 4g; carbohydrates 36g; insoluble fiber 7g; protein 11g; sodium 99mg; calcium 201mg; iron 1mg.
