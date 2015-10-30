Summer Berry Parfait with Vanilla Bean Ricotta and Toasted Almonds
These tiered treats start with a creamy, whipped ricotta that's enhanced by the flavor of fresh vanilla, honey, and lemon zest. Top it off with macerated berries, toasted almonds, and fresh basil for a picture-perfect, summery breakfast or dessert.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe provided by Serena Wolf of Domesticate Me
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
227 calories; fat 4g; carbohydrates 36g; insoluble fiber 7g; protein 11g; sodium 99mg; calcium 201mg; iron 1mg.