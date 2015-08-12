Sweet Batter Crêpes

Pan temperature: You need to preheat your pan to medium-high heat so that a drop of water bounces on the surface. If the pan is too hot, the water will quickly evaporate, and the crepe will burn. If the pan isn't hot enough, the water will lie flat, and the crepe will not cook properly.Batter quantity: Add just enough to coat the surface of the pan so it's almost see-through. Too much just makes a pancake.