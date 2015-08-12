Sweet Batter Crêpes

Make your own exquisite crêpes with this recipe. Toss in bananas, berries, vanilla yogurt, or margarine and cinnamon for added flavor.

Source: Shape

Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk milk, water, egg whites, and vanilla together. Whisk in flour and sugar. Pour into a small pitcher or glass measuring cup.

  • Set a shallow nonstick skillet or a crêpe pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, coat with cooking spray. Using 3 to 4 tablespoons batter for each crêpe, pour mix onto pan. Tilt pan to coat the bottom evenly. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes until bottom sets and starts to bubble. Run a thin knife or spatula under edges, lift crêpe, and flip over. Cook for 30 seconds until bottom is speckled with golden dots.

From chef Michael Kalajian

Pan temperature: You need to preheat your pan to medium-high heat so that a drop of water bounces on the surface. If the pan is too hot, the water will quickly evaporate, and the crepe will burn. If the pan isn't hot enough, the water will lie flat, and the crepe will not cook properly.Batter quantity: Add just enough to coat the surface of the pan so it's almost see-through. Too much just makes a pancake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; fat 1g; carbohydrates 17g; sugars 5g; protein 4g; sodium 41mg; calcium 41mg; iron 1mg.
