Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add onion and garlic, and sauté about 2 minutes until soft. Stir in veggie crumbles, paprika, and cayenne, and cook another 3 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts and cook another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in red pepper and sweet potato, and continue cooking 3 to 5 minutes until cooked through but still firm. Stir in lemon juice, parsley, and salt and pepper to taste.