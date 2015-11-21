The Hot Date Congee

Add a swirl of coconut milk at the end to make this dish even more luxurious and rich.
In a small frying pan over medium-high, heat hazelnuts, stirring frequently, until browned. Remove from pan and set aside.
In a saucepan, combine rice, sugar, a pinch of salt, milk, and cinnamon. Bring to the boil over a medium-high heat, stir well, then lower heat to medium-low. Add chopped dates and simmer, covered, for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thick and porridge-like. Cook, uncovered, for 2 more minutes.
Divide congee among four bowls and sprinkle with toasted hazelnuts. Top bowls with Greek yogurt and sprinkle with cinnamon.
Recipe provided by Nisha Katona, author of Pimp My Rice.