Toasted Millet Breakfast Bowl with Arugula & Blueberries

Put the millet in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, swirling the pan often, until evenly toasted, about 5 minutes. Add 2 cups water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then stir, cover, and reduce the heat to low. Simmer until the millet is tender and all the water is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, zest the lemons into a large bowl. Halve the lemons and squeeze the juice from 3 halves into the bowl. Add the syrup, 3 tablespoons oil, and a pinch of salt. Whisk until smooth.
Fluff the millet with a fork and add to the bowl, along with the cranberries and half the almonds and blueberries. Toss until evenly coated. Season to taste with salt. Put the arugula in a medium bowl and drizzle with the remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Squeeze the remaining lemon half on top, season with salt, and toss until coated.
Divide the millet among serving bowls. Top with the arugula, remaining blueberries, and remaining almonds.
Recipe by Genevieve Ko.