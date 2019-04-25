Toasted Millet Breakfast Bowl with Arugula & Blueberries

Put the millet in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, swirling the pan often, until evenly toasted, about 5 minutes. Add 2 cups water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then stir, cover, and reduce the heat to low. Simmer until the millet is tender and all the water is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand 5 minutes.