Toasted Sorghum with Shiitakes and Fried Eggs

For a meal that will give you some serious body benefits, pair your seeds with an ancient grain. Our current favorite? Sorghum. Here, fiber-packed chia seeds mix with vitamin-filled sorghum for a tasty and nutritious meal.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a small saucepan over medium heat for 30 seconds, then add 1 tablespoon of oil.

    Advertisement

  • Add scallion whites and salt and pepper, stirring occasionally until tender for 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Add brown rice and sorghum and cook, until toasted and fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Add the stock and bring to a boil.

  • Cover the saucepan, reduce the heat to low, and gently simmer until the grains are tender, about 50 to 55 minutes.

  • Remove the heat, sprinkle with chia seeds, and cover for 10 minutes.

  • Fluff with a fork, incorporating seeds into the grains.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat and add shitakes and garlic.

  • Cook until mushrooms are golden-brown, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir in soy sauce and vinegar, season with salt and pepper, transfer to a plate, reserve the skillet.

  • Heat one tablespoon of oil over medium heat in the saved skillet.

  • Crack eggs into the skillet, spacing them apart, and season with salt and pepper.

  • Cook, covered, until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Serve the mushrooms and eggs over the grains, drizzled with a squeeze of Sriracha, and garnished with the scallion greens, avocado, and lime wedges.

Tips

Recipe provided by Charlyne Mattox, author of Cooking with Seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; fat 26g; saturated fat 4g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 2g; protein 17g; sodium 190mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022