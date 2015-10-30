Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding

If you've somehow missed the chia seed pudding bandwagon, hop on it. This effortless, gorgeous breakfast packs in tons of nutrients like healthy fats, fiber, protein, and antioxidants to keep you full until lunch. It also makes a delicious snack or dessert.

Source: Shape

1
1
  • Add coconut milk, chia seeds, and vanilla extract to a mason jar. Mix well so chia seeds are well dispersed. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, strring every 15 or so minutes to avoid clumping of the chia seeds. Add agave syrup, if using.

  • Top with fresh fruit and nuts of your choice, such as kiwi, strawberries, and almonds.

Recipe provided by Jessica of Eff Yeah Food

*Nutrition score does not include toppings.

Per Serving:
374 calories; fat 20g; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 35g; insoluble fiber 15g; protein 7g; sodium 75mg; calcium 941mg; iron 4mg.
