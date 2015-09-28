Wake Up From a Dream Smoothie
The protein from the milk in this smoothie increases energy by its metabolism-boosting effect, Kleiner says. It's also rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and potassium, which supports nerve conduction and muscle contraction and enables you to think more clearly and move more easily.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cinnamon not only adds warm, sweet flavor, but this spice has also been shown to keep blood sugar levels in check by helping the body burn carbs for fuel.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
285 calories; fat 3g; carbohydrates 39g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 28g; sodium 167mg; calcium 252mg; iron 1mg.