Whole Grain Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

Farro is an ancient grain that dates back to Rome. It tastes similar to brown rice, only with a nuttier flavor and pleasantly chewier texture. And it has a nice amount of protein, with 14 grams per 1/2 cup uncooked. It also provides other nutrients like vitamins A and E, iron, and magnesium.

Servings:
2
Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil the quick cooking farro for 10 minutes, then drain. Once cooked, let the grains cool completely or place in a colander and rinse with cold water until they have cooled completely.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the yogurt and jam or honey (if using) and mix well.

  • To assemble the parfaits, layer the grains, yogurt, fruit, and nuts in a jar or bowl (3/4 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup cooked grains, and 1 cup fruit per parfait) - you can make as few or as many layers as you want or just mix everything together.

  • Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight. Enjoy!

Recipe provided by Amber Ketchum of Homemade Nutrition.

471 calories; fat 14g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 63g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 18g; protein 30g; sodium 63mg.
