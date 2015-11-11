Whole Grain Spring Quiche

The crust in this quiche is made with two whole grains, amaranth and bulgur. Amaranth is a gluten-free ancient grain, while bulgur is made from durum wheat (which contains gluten). Because bulgur has been pre-cooked and dried, you only need to boil it for about 10 minutes before eating. Additionally, bulgur contains more fiber than quinoa, buckwheat, millet, and corn, making it super quick to cook and super healthy.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

For the crust:
For the quiche:

Directions

For the crust:

  • Boil 1 cup of water in a non-stick saucepan. When boiling, add 1 cup rinsed amaranth, and reduce to simmer. Cover and cook about 20 minutes, until water is absorbed. Pour amaranth into a medium bowl.

  • Mix bulgur wheat with 1 1/2 cups water and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 10-12 minutes, until the water has been absorbed. Add bulgur to amaranth and mix to combine.

  • Stir butter and salt into the grain mixture and refrigerate about 1 hour until cool.

  • When cool, mix in 2 tablespoons of milk and stir until combined.

  • Press a thin layer of dough into a greased 9-inch pie or quiche plate. You will not use all of the dough.

  • Bake the crust in a 425°F oven for 18-20 minutes, until it's golden brown. Remove from the oven, brush with a beaten egg yolk and bake for 3 more minutes to harden.

For the quiche:

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.

  • Sauté chopped asparagus and mushrooms for about 5 minutes until lightly browned.

  • Whisk together egg, milk, salt, pepper, and nutmeg (optional) in a medium bowl. Stir in mushrooms, tomatoes, asparagus, and chives.

  • Sprinkle 1/2 the cheese on the crust.

  • Pour the custard on top and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

  • Bake for 40-50 minutes until the cheese is golden brown. Let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Tips

Recipe provided by Caroline Kaufman, of CarolineKaufman.com

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; fat 12g; saturated fat 5.5g; carbohydrates 25g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 14g; sodium 407mg.
