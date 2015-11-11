Whole Grain Spring Quiche

The crust in this quiche is made with two whole grains, amaranth and bulgur. Amaranth is a gluten-free ancient grain, while bulgur is made from durum wheat (which contains gluten). Because bulgur has been pre-cooked and dried, you only need to boil it for about 10 minutes before eating. Additionally, bulgur contains more fiber than quinoa, buckwheat, millet, and corn, making it super quick to cook and super healthy.