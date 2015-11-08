Whole Wheat Blueberry Zucchini Muffins

To freeze them, cool fresh muffins completely after baking. Wrap in foil or place in freezer-safe bags and label with recipe name and date. When you're ready to enjoy a muffin, thaw at room temperature, and then microwave each muffin for 30 seconds, or bake in foil in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 10-15 minutes. For a boost in protein and calcium, compliment you muffin with a glass of low or nonfat milk.

12
  • Heat oven to 350°F. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or use muffin liners coated with non-stick spray.

  • Mix together dry ingredients in a large bowl: flour, baking soda, cinnamon, walnuts, and salt; set aside. Combine wet ingredients in another bowl: maple syrup, zucchini, low-fat milk, vanilla extract, egg, olive oil, and orange zest.

  • Make a well in center of dry ingredients and pour wet ingredients inside. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients until just blended. Lumps are okay.

  • Gently toss blueberries in 1 tablespoon flour to coat. Stir blueberries into batter.

  • Spoon batter into muffin tins, filling them about 3/4 of the way full. Bake for 19-22 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center of one muffin comes out clean. Cool tin on a wire rack for 10 minutes and then transfer individual muffins to wire rack to cool completely before freezing.

Recipe by Caroline Kaufman, food and nutrition expert and blogger

123 calories; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 21g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 9g; protein 3g; sodium 94mg.
