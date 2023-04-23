I Ran 12 Miles Without Shin Splints or Pain Thanks to These Comfy, Lightweight Sneakers

Throughout my 10-plus years as a runner, I’ve dealt with every type of ache, pain, and overuse injury you can imagine. From plantar fasciitis to stress fractures, I’ve seen it all — and shin splints are one of the most irritating recurring injuries I’ve faced as a runner. Shin splints, aka inflammation in your shin muscles, can feel like a stabbing pain in the front of your lower leg when you walk or run. They’re typically an overuse injury (although they may also be caused by poor ankle mobility, weak hips, or tight calves), and trust me, as a runner, they’re majorly irritating.

I’ve battled shin splints on and off over the past year. When I opted into a short marathon training cycle, I was nervous that my shin splints would flare up and put me on the sidelines. I knew a supportive, cushioned running shoe would be key — and since I started running in the Reebok Floatride Energy 5, my shin splints seem to have vanished for good.

Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Key Features

How I tested: I wore these running shoes at least once a week during a nine-week-long marathon training cycle, mostly using them for three- to 12-mile runs.

Perfect for: Runners of all levels who want a supportive shoe and a wide, comfy toe box.

What you’ll love: A midfoot plate offers extra stability when you get fatigued, and the shoe is made with at least 30 percent recycled or repurposed materials.

Keep in mind: The midsole drop on these shoes is 8 mm, which is perfect for runners with tight calves or who are prone to shin splints.

Courtesy of Reebok.

Buy It: $110; zappos.com

Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review

The Reebok Floatride Energy 5 running shoes (which were one of our picks for Best Running Shoes in the 2023 Shape Sneaker Awards, BTW) are ideal for runners of all abilities, distances, and paces — and hey, if you just want to use them for walking or standing all day, they’re perfect for that, too. Even though they have seriously good cushioning (thanks to foam cushioning and a midfoot plate), they feel lighter than air, especially compared to other super-cushioned sneaks. In fact, on a 12-mile run, my feet never felt weighed down or like they were dragging on the sidewalk.

For runners with shin splints specifically, the 8 mm drop is key. Reminder: The “drop” in a running shoe refers to the difference in height between the heel and the forefoot of a running shoe. An 8 mm drop means that your heel is about 8 mm higher than your toe, which relieves calf pressure and helps offset poor ankle mobility. Translation: If you have tight calves or inflexible ankles (both of which can cause shin splints), the Reebok Floatride Energy 5 shoes may be a good pick.

I’m also prone to toe numbness, and I was thrilled that the Reebok Floatride Energy 5 shoes have a wide, roomy toe box that let my toes wiggle freely. Even though the toe box was spacious, the heel clip cupped the back of my foot securely for a slightly narrower fit, so I never felt like I was about to slip out of the shoes.

Thanks to these ultra-comfortable cushioned shoes, I crossed the finish line of my fourth marathon without any shin splints — and I plan on wearing them for casual training runs to keep the shin splints at bay. You can shop the Reebok Floatride Energy 5 running shoes for $110 at Zappos.

