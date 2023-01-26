Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Equipment Shoppers Say the Yoga Mat Reese Witherspoon Uses Is ‘So Supportive’ and 'Easy on Knees’ Some even call it “perfect.” By Chloe Irving Published on January 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images. The benefits of yoga are seemingly endless: From increased flexibility and strength to decreased anxiety, the exercise is totally worth incorporating into your weekly workout schedule. Because yoga requires minimal equipment, it’s also a great choice for a home workout — as demonstrated by Reese Witherspoon, who did a vinyasa sequence from her porch in a recent Instagram post. The actress showed off new activewear pieces from her clothing line, Draper James, plus an extra-cushy yoga mat some shoppers call “the best” they’ve ever owned. From a glance, the Bala Play Mat looks like any ordinary exercise mat, however, 8 millimeters of plush foam make this a stand-out option for comfort. The sturdy material cradles your feet, knees, back, and shoulders, cushioning sensitive areas, even on the hardest of surfaces. Meanwhile, the antimicrobial, moisture-resistant rubber top wicks away sweat and rain, making it very easy to clean after a day on-the-go. Plus, so many reviewers confirm that the mat lives up to its promise of being slip-proof. (Pssst: Shop 16 editor-favorite winners from the 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards.) Bala Buy It: Bala Play Mat, $120–$129, carbon38.com and goop.com Already sold out in all three colors on the Bala site, it's a solid option for anyone dealing with injury or chronic pain. “It’s easy on my knees and has amazing grip,” wrote one fan, adding that “even with moisture, it’s non-slip.” Another user raved that it’s “the perfect thickness and so supportive,” while a third added that the plush surface feels great on their “sensitive wrists and knees” and the grippy bottom prevents the mat from sliding, even during jumping exercises. (BTW: These are the eight best knee compression sleeves, according to customer reviews.) Investing in a thick, high-quality yoga mat is an incredibly effective way to prevent injury and discomfort, especially if you have frequent aches and pains. Shop this Reese Witherspoon-approved find from Carbon38 and Goop to find comfort in your yoga practice. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit