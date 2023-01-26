Shoppers Say the Yoga Mat Reese Witherspoon Uses Is ‘So Supportive’ and 'Easy on Knees’

The benefits of yoga are seemingly endless: From increased flexibility and strength to decreased anxiety, the exercise is totally worth incorporating into your weekly workout schedule. Because yoga requires minimal equipment, it’s also a great choice for a home workout — as demonstrated by Reese Witherspoon, who did a vinyasa sequence from her porch in a recent Instagram post. The actress showed off new activewear pieces from her clothing line, Draper James, plus an extra-cushy yoga mat some shoppers call “the best” they’ve ever owned.

From a glance, the Bala Play Mat looks like any ordinary exercise mat, however, 8 millimeters of plush foam make this a stand-out option for comfort. The sturdy material cradles your feet, knees, back, and shoulders, cushioning sensitive areas, even on the hardest of surfaces. Meanwhile, the antimicrobial, moisture-resistant rubber top wicks away sweat and rain, making it very easy to clean after a day on-the-go. Plus, so many reviewers confirm that the mat lives up to its promise of being slip-proof. (Pssst: Shop 16 editor-favorite winners from the 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards.)

Bala

Buy It: Bala Play Mat, $120–$129, carbon38.com and goop.com

Already sold out in all three colors on the Bala site, it's a solid option for anyone dealing with injury or chronic pain. “It’s easy on my knees and has amazing grip,” wrote one fan, adding that “even with moisture, it’s non-slip.” Another user raved that it’s “the perfect thickness and so supportive,” while a third added that the plush surface feels great on their “sensitive wrists and knees” and the grippy bottom prevents the mat from sliding, even during jumping exercises. (BTW: These are the eight best knee compression sleeves, according to customer reviews.)

Investing in a thick, high-quality yoga mat is an incredibly effective way to prevent injury and discomfort, especially if you have frequent aches and pains. Shop this Reese Witherspoon-approved find from Carbon38 and Goop to find comfort in your yoga practice.

