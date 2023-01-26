Shoppers Say the Yoga Mat Reese Witherspoon Uses Is ‘So Supportive’ and 'Easy on Knees’

Some even call it “perfect.”

By Chloe Irving
Published on January 26, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Reese Witherspoon
Getty Images.

The benefits of yoga are seemingly endless: From increased flexibility and strength to decreased anxiety, the exercise is totally worth incorporating into your weekly workout schedule. Because yoga requires minimal equipment, it’s also a great choice for a home workout — as demonstrated by Reese Witherspoon, who did a vinyasa sequence from her porch in a recent Instagram post. The actress showed off new activewear pieces from her clothing line, Draper James, plus an extra-cushy yoga mat some shoppers call “the best” they’ve ever owned.

From a glance, the Bala Play Mat looks like any ordinary exercise mat, however, 8 millimeters of plush foam make this a stand-out option for comfort. The sturdy material cradles your feet, knees, back, and shoulders, cushioning sensitive areas, even on the hardest of surfaces. Meanwhile, the antimicrobial, moisture-resistant rubber top wicks away sweat and rain, making it very easy to clean after a day on-the-go. Plus, so many reviewers confirm that the mat lives up to its promise of being slip-proof. (Pssst: Shop 16 editor-favorite winners from the 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards.)

Bala The Play Mat

Bala

Buy It: Bala Play Mat, $120–$129, carbon38.com and goop.com

Already sold out in all three colors on the Bala site, it's a solid option for anyone dealing with injury or chronic pain. “It’s easy on my knees and has amazing grip,” wrote one fan, adding that “even with moisture, it’s non-slip.” Another user raved that it’s “the perfect thickness and so supportive,” while a third added that the plush surface feels great on their “sensitive wrists and knees” and the grippy bottom prevents the mat from sliding, even during jumping exercises. (BTW: These are the eight best knee compression sleeves, according to customer reviews.)

Investing in a thick, high-quality yoga mat is an incredibly effective way to prevent injury and discomfort, especially if you have frequent aches and pains. Shop this Reese Witherspoon-approved find from Carbon38 and Goop to find comfort in your yoga practice.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Today Show Picks
As Seen On ‘Today’: Shop 16 Editor-Favorite Winners From The 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards
Jennifer Garner
Shoppers Say Jennifer Garner's Latest Sneaker Pick Provides 'Excellent Support' for Joints — and It's 30% Off
Fitness Awards Best Workout Gear
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Workout Gear
Brooks-Revel-5
Runners Dub These Sneakers ‘Fantastic’ for Managing Knee Pain — and They're 30% Off
Fitness Awards Best Small Home Gym Equipment
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Small Home Gym Equipment
Zappos Hoka Sale
So Many Sneakers From This Podiatrist- and Celebrity-Loved Shoe Brand Are On Sale Right Now
Fitness Awards Best Recovery Tools
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Recovery Tools
Fitness Awards Activewear
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Activewear Apparel
bestselling yoga mat on Amazon
Amazon Customers Love This Extra Thick Yoga Mat for Added Cushion
Fitness Awards Workout Shoes
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Workout Shoes
Fitness Awards Best Large Home Gym Equipment
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Large Home Gym Equipment
Best Pilates Mats
The Best Pilates Mats You Can Buy (And No, They're Not the Same As Yoga Mats)
Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers
These Sneakers from a Kristen Bell-Approved Brand Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds,' Shoppers Say
Fitness Awards Exercise Accessories
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Exercise Accessories
Black-Friday-Editors-Pick
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN
best hot yoga mat: woman in a yoga class doing a one-legged downward dog pose
The Best Hot Yoga Mat Options for Your Sweatiest Flows