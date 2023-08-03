Reese Witherspoon Wore the Most Luxe Version of Her Go-To Comfy Summer Sandals

The world doesn’t need more Barbie movie discourse, but there’s one scene living rent free in my mind: Barbie choosing between her pink heels and a pair of Birkenstock sandals. As someone who writes about footwear for a living, the distinction makes me laugh. Birkenstocks by reputation are ultra-comfy, reliable, and admittedly clunky-looking. However, ironically, they are also the summer shoe pick of so many of Hollywood’s most glamorous celebrities.

Take Reese Witherspoon, for instance: On a walk through Los Angeles, the actress channeled coastal grandma in a straw hat and button down, and completed the outfit with the $440 (!!!) Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Sandal. While this high-end version might be expected on an A-lister, Witherspoon has worn iterations of the supportive slide for years. In the past, Witherspoon (along with Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Olsen), has been a fan of the Birkenstock Boston Clog. She also joins Katie Holmes, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid as a wearer of the classic Arizona Sandal. (BTW: These are the nine best Hoka shoes, tested and reviewed.)

The magic behind Birkenstock sandals is in their extra-wide, moldable footbed. Designed to maintain the health of your feet, legs, and joints, each shoe features a shock-absorbing sole that contours the shape of your foot over time, providing customized support. Typically made from cork, leather, and suede (although waterproof EVA options are available), the sandal is instantly recognizable with its wide straps, buckle closure, and open back. Today, I see just as many Birkenstock wearers on wedding guests as I do on hikers, a testament to their versatility.

In addition to celebrities, so many shoppers have remained loyal to the brand for years. “This classic Birkenstock looks and feels as good as it did 30 years ago,” wrote one Zappos reviewer. Another fan of the original Arizona sandals agreed that they’re “always amazing,” “super comfortable,” and “durable.” A third raved that they “wore and loved” their first pair for ten years, describing them as “excellent, comfortable sandals” for year-round use.

No offense to Barbie, but I’d pick a pair of Birks over heels every time. Shop a pair of the brand's iconic sandals from Zappos to experience their magical comfort for yourself.

