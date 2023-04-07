Reese Witherspoon Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers That 'Feel Like Slippers,' According to Shoppers

Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to lacing on a pair of running shoes. Between her outdoor jogs and month-long treadmill challenges, the star is a cardio queen and always has on-point sneaker choices to match. Her go-to pair has long been the ultra-cushy Hoka Clifton 8s, however, on a walk through her Nashville neighborhood this past week, Witherspoon sported a different style that’s just as supportive and comfortable: the New Balance Freah Foam X 860v13 sneakers.

Designed for long strolls, runs, and high-impact workouts like HIIT and jump rope, this latest iteration from New Balance’s iconic Fresh Foam family includes a firm midsole that’s layed with springy, shock-absorbent cushioning to give wearers the feeling of stepping on a trampoline. The porous, breathable exterior is quick-drying and cooling — perfect for spring’s warmer, wetter weather. Although it weighs just 10 ounces, the sneaker is heavier than other running shoes, but its supportive features pay off by keeping your feet comfy and joints pain-free — musts for anyone who regularly walks, jogs, and works out. (BTW: Chrissy Teigen sported these Jennifer Lopez-worn sneakers that teachers swear are “comfortable all day.”)

Zappos

Buy It: New Balance Freah Foam X 860v13 Sneakers, $140, zappos.com

In fact, one Zappos shopper raved that they “feel like slippers” while still providing “fantastic support.” Three more fans with wide feet noted that they offer ample space and a comfortable fit that doesn’t create friction with bunions, which develop due to pressure imbalances in the foot. One of them even called them “wonderful,” and a final reviewer dubbed them the “most comfortable New Balance [shoe] ever” — even after wearing the brand for 30 years. (Pssst: Does this $46 running shoe prevent knee pain as well as this $165 pair?)

With spring in full swing, the only excuse not to get outside is having unsupportive shoes — an issue that can be remedied with the New Balance Freah Foam X 860v13s. Shop these Witherspoon-worn sneakers to start getting your steps in.

