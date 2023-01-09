Reese Witherspoon's Latest Yoga Session Involved a Dreamy Outdoor Setup

Reese Witherspoon is getting her flow on.

The actress and producer shared a video of her latest yoga session on Instagram while wearing a matching leggings and sports bra set from her own brand, Draper James. Both pieces feature a navy blue and white checkered gingham design.

"This new workout gear from @draperjames has got me moving!" she writes in the caption.

The video includes a series of clips spliced together, quickly showing off how Witherspoon flows through a variety of yoga poses. She's outside on a porch standing on a pink Bala yoga mat.

Witherspoon stands in warrior I, bending into her right knee as her left leg remains straight behind her in a lunging position. With her torso upright, her right arm extends in front of her body and her left arm extends backward. Then, she brings her left knee to her chest while balancing on her right leg for a standing mountain pose that tests balance.

On the other side, the mom of three does warrior II with her left foot in front of her, her toes facing forward and left knee bent. Witherspoon's right leg remains straight, but unlike in warrior I, her right toes point to the side and her body is open to the right side. From there, she leans over her left side with her left forearm resting on her left thigh as her right arms reaches up and overhead for extended side angle.

The video also shows the Legally Blonde star in two wide-legged stances. First is a wide-legged mountain pose with her hands extending above her head. Next is a goddess pose. Her toes are pointing outward and her arms are out to her sides with a slight bend in the elbows.

Fellow celebs were quick to show their support for Witherspoon's workout, which she set to Lizzo's song "Fitness" in her Instagram post. "Wow wow wow hot hot hot," wrote Drew Barrymore. "Get it," said Gwyneth Paltrow. "Uhm. Yes please!!!!!!!" added Kerry Washington.

It's no secret Witherspoon is a fan of yoga. She's shared tidbits from her yoga flows on social media before, even explaining that enjoys doing yoga before big events such as award shows. Not only is the practice celebrity-approved, but yoga also boasts tons of mental and physical benefits, Shape previously reported.

Doing yoga can boost your immune system, helping prevent illnesses. It may help with brain function and improve heart health too. "Yoga can reduce high blood pressure, bad cholesterol, and stress, all risk factors for heart disease," Larry Phillips, M.D., a cardiologist at the NYU Langone Medical Center, previously told Shape.

It also encourages intentional breathing, as yoga is designed to be done with one breath paired with each movement. There's even one specific type of breathing technique in yoga called ujjayi breath, which promotes a restful nervous system. Being mindful of other physical sensations while doing yoga may also reduce stress.

Finally, yoga is a serious workout. It strengthens deep core muscles and the pelvic floor as you hold poses and stabilize your body. The practice is also a great way to work on your flexibility.

Ready to kickstart your yoga practice? Check out the essential yoga poses for beginners, according to an instructor.