Teachers Say They Can Comfortably Stand In Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Sneakers for an 'Entire Busy Day'

And they’re up to 60 percent off right now.

By Chloe Irving
Published on May 31, 2023

Reese Witherspoon Just Brought Back Her Favorite Summer Sneaker, and They're 39% Off
Like long walks outside or drives to the beach, some things were just meant for summer. For Reese Witherspoon, one of those things is a shoe you may have not thought of since middle school: the Tretorn Rawlins Sneaker. Like clockwork, the actress steps out in these throwback lace-ups at the beginning of every summer, typically pairing them with preppy patterns from her clothing line, Draper James. She’s worn them on repeat for years, and most recently, during Labor Day Weekend.  The shoes are bright, colorful, and honestly, iconic (just like Witherspoon herself.)

Thanks to a few key features, they’re also extremely comfortable. The suede and leather outer is sturdy, preventing your foot and ankle from rolling. Meanwhile, the cushioned footbed absorbs shock, protecting your feet and joints from impact and providing a pillowy sensation with every step. The rubber outsole also features grooves for slip-proof traction. Overall, the sleek, retro design is a lightweight departure from the chunky, often heavy walking shoes that are on-trend right now, which is exactly why they’re a great option for warm weather. (BTW: These Are The Best Shoes for Back Pain, According to a Podiatrist.)

The best part? You can snag the comfy kicks in a few different colorways for up to 60 percent off at Zappos right now.

Tretorn Rawlins 2

Zappos

Buy It: Tretorn Rawlins 2 Sneaker, from $34 (was $85), zappos.com

While you may not have slipped on a pair of these sneakers in years, tons of reviewers have sworn by them for decades, and they gain new fans each season. “These withstood an entire busy day with no problem on the first wear,” said one shopper who spends hours on their feet as a teacher. “Perfect for vacations where you have to walk a lot,” agreed another fan who described themself as “very picky” when it comes to shoe comfort. A third reviewer dubbed them “fabulous” for wearing “all day long,” but advised potential buyers to size up by a half size. (Pssst: Healthcare Workers Say These 53%-Off Sneakers Relieve 'Knee, Foot, and Back' Pain During 12-Hour Shifts.)

If you’re in need of summer shoes that give you more support than flip-flops, these Reese Witherspoon-worn sneakers are a worthy investment. Shop them at Zappos for up to 60 percent off while you can. 

