Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Serum ‘Completely Reversed’ Years of Balding — and It's 20% Off

The beauty world is perpetually abuzz with tips and tricks to improve your skin, however, the lesser-discussed category of haircare is equally as important — especially for those who deal with balding scalps. "The most common cause of hair loss is hereditary hair loss that progresses with age," dermatologist Yoram Harth M.D. previously told Shape. “ "In this type of hair loss, the male hormones — [which exist] in both men and women — cause the hair in some areas of the scalp to be smaller, thinner, and later, invisible,” he explained.

While loads of treatments soften texture and manage damage, there are less clear solutions for fighting against the thinning that comes with age. With this in mind, René Furterer (a haircare line used by Dakota Johnson) created the Triphasic Progressive Concentrated Serum. Formulated to address hereditary balding, this serum combines vitamin E-rich pumpkin seed oil to protect cells from oxidative stress with niacinamide to increase the flow of blood to your scalp, giving your follicles more nutrients to grow. The formula also includes ATP, an active ingredient that energizes cells to increase collagen production — an essential part of hair growth. (BTW: Shoppers say this growth shampoo from a celebrity-used brand “did wonders” for thinning hair in “a few weeks.”)

“This stuff has worked a miracle on my hair,” wrote one reviewer who notes that the serum “completely reversed” more than three years of thinning. Another shopper dubbed the formula “absolutely perfect” and “the most effective” product they’ve used to combat excessive shedding and spur new growth. A third raved that their mane is “already feeling thicker” after just two weeks of use and they were “pleasantly surprised” by the easy application and non-greasy texture. (Pssst: Shoppers with damaged hair saw significant results from both a $9 and $52 hair mask, but which is best for you?)

With this celebrity-used haircare brand’s luxurious quality also unfortunately comes a price to match. However, René Furterer is currently offering shoppers 20 percent off on purchases over $85, which brings this $86 serum down to just $68. Shop more best-selling hair-thickening and -strengthening formulas below while the discount continues through April 2.

