Shoppers Over 65 Dub This Hair Growth Shampoo ‘a Miracle’ for Shedding and Breakage, and It’s on Sale

One person raved that their hair “is thicker than it has been in years.”

By Chloe Irving
Published on April 20, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

A mature woman pushes her hair off her face
Photo:

Eloisa Ramos / Stocksy

Like almost every element of our wellness, maintaining good hair health is more of a constant change than a consistent state of being, especially as we get older. "The most common cause of hair loss is hereditary hair loss that progresses with age," dermatologist Yoram Harth, M.D., previously told Shape. According to a 2015 report, around 30 million women in the U.S. are affected by age-related balding and excessive shedding, which occurs when DHT, a hormone made from testosterone, causes inflammation in follicles. While professional medical advice is always the best defense against this concerning issue, there are also a few steps you can take to start managing the issue right away, like investing in scalp care.

Shopper-loved hair-care brand Rene Furterer applies a scalp-first philosophy to much of its mane thickening line, including the Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo. The formula’s star ingredient, castor oil, is thought to increase blood circulation, providing your scalp the nutrients it needs to promote hair growth. Meanwhile, citric acid exfoliates dead skin and buildup and glycerin draws moisture into strands, preventing breakage. Finally, the addition of rosemary oil, according to some studies, blocks DHT hormones from causing follicles to shrink. (BTW: Shoppers with postpartum hair loss were “shocked” by the amount of growth they saw after using this serum.)

TRIPHASIC STRENGTHENING SHAMPOO

Rene Furterer

Buy It: Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo, $27 with code EARTH20 (was $34), renefurterer.com

The brand suggests lathering the shampoo into your scalp and hair for up to three minutes before rinsing, and some shoppers who incorporated it into their regular routine saw noticeable results. “My hair is thicker than it has been in years,” raved one customer over 65, who added that this is the “first time” they’ve seen new growth from a thickening product. A 76-year-old reviewer with thinning around the center of their scalp called the shampoo “worth it” after it gave them a “full head of hair.” A third dubbed it a “miracle” after it stopped their strands from “breaking off” and “falling out.” (Pssst: Shoppers dealing with hair loss call this $18 growth shampoo “miracle juice” thanks to a viral ingredient.)

If the hundreds of positive reviews aren’t enough to convince you to click “add to cart,” perhaps the site-wide discount will be. You can shop this shampoo and more hair-growth favorites from Rene Furterer for 20 percent off with the code EARTH20 until April 23.

TRIPHASIC TEXTURIZING CONDITIONER

Rene Furterer

Buy It: Rene Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner, $29 with code EARTH20, renefurterer.com

TRIPHASIC REACTIONAL CONCENTRATED SERUM

Rene Furterer

Buy It: Rene Furterer Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum, $63 (was $78), renefurterer.com

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick Lead
This $6 'Life Changing’ Amazon Hack Prevents Dreaded Thigh-Chafing During Spring and Summer
Shoppers Say That This Ouai Hydrating Scalp Serum Helped Them Reduce Shedding and Improve Hair Growth Lead
Shoppers with Postpartum Hair Loss Were ‘Shocked’ By the Amount of Growth They Saw After Using This Serum
IUGA-Workout-Shorts
Shoppers Say These Are ‘the Most Comfortable’ Workout Shorts — and You Can Get Them From $16 On Amazon
Related Articles
Long-Term Thinning Serum a 'Miracle' for Their Mane
Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Serum ‘Completely Reversed’ Years of Balding — and It's 20% Off
Vegamour Growth Serum Sale
Shoppers Experiencing ‘Tremendous’ Hair Loss Are ‘Thrilled’ with the Results of This On-Sale Hair Growth Serum
Jennifer Garner Thinning Hair
Jennifer Garner Dubs This Growth Spray 'the Secret' to Treating Thinning Hair
Shoppers with Thinning Hair Call This Growth Serum 'a Little Miracle Worker' â and It's 50% Off
Shoppers with Thinning Hair Call This Growth Serum 'a Little Miracle Worker' — and It's 50% Off
Shoppers Say That This Ouai Hydrating Scalp Serum Helped Them Reduce Shedding and Improve Hair Growth Lead
Shoppers with Postpartum Hair Loss Were ‘Shocked’ By the Amount of Growth They Saw After Using This Serum
Hair Growth Shampoo
Shoppers Dealing With Hair Loss Call This $18 Growth Shampoo ‘Miracle Juice’ Thanks to a Viral Ingredient
Lash Growth Serum
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Growth Serum Took Their Lashes from ‘Non-Existent’ to ‘Full’
Shoppers Are 'Amazed' by Olaplex's New Lash Growth Serum, But Amazon Reviewers Say This $12 Alternative Adds 'So Much' Fullness
Shoppers With Short Lashes Swear by Olaplex’s $68 Growth Serum and This $12 Amazon Option
A woman holds a wooden comb in her hands, cleans it of fallen hair after combing
9 Hair Loss Treatments That Could Change Everything
Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo
Shoppers Say This Growth Shampoo from a Celebrity-Used Brand ‘Did Wonders’ for Thinning Hair In ‘a Few Weeks’
This Celebrity-Loved Hair Growth Brand Made a Supplement That Shoppers with Postpartum Hair Loss Call a "Must Have"
Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair Growth Brand Made a Postpartum Supplement, and New Moms Call It a ‘Must Have’
best hair growth serums tout
The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount
Best Eyelash Growth Serums
The 10 Best Eyelash Growth Serums of 2023 for Long, Strong Lashes
three dropper bottles of oil with a sprig of rosemary
Does Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth Really Work?
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
TK-Sneaky-Health-Issues-That-May-Be-Behind-Your-Hair-Loss-GettyImages-1313433298
The Most Common Causes of Hair Loss, Explained