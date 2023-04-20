Shoppers Over 65 Dub This Hair Growth Shampoo ‘a Miracle’ for Shedding and Breakage, and It’s on Sale

Like almost every element of our wellness, maintaining good hair health is more of a constant change than a consistent state of being, especially as we get older. "The most common cause of hair loss is hereditary hair loss that progresses with age," dermatologist Yoram Harth, M.D., previously told Shape. According to a 2015 report, around 30 million women in the U.S. are affected by age-related balding and excessive shedding, which occurs when DHT, a hormone made from testosterone, causes inflammation in follicles. While professional medical advice is always the best defense against this concerning issue, there are also a few steps you can take to start managing the issue right away, like investing in scalp care.

Shopper-loved hair-care brand Rene Furterer applies a scalp-first philosophy to much of its mane thickening line, including the Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo. The formula’s star ingredient, castor oil, is thought to increase blood circulation, providing your scalp the nutrients it needs to promote hair growth. Meanwhile, citric acid exfoliates dead skin and buildup and glycerin draws moisture into strands, preventing breakage. Finally, the addition of rosemary oil, according to some studies, blocks DHT hormones from causing follicles to shrink. (BTW: Shoppers with postpartum hair loss were “shocked” by the amount of growth they saw after using this serum.)

Rene Furterer

Buy It: Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo, $27 with code EARTH20 (was $34), renefurterer.com

The brand suggests lathering the shampoo into your scalp and hair for up to three minutes before rinsing, and some shoppers who incorporated it into their regular routine saw noticeable results. “My hair is thicker than it has been in years,” raved one customer over 65, who added that this is the “first time” they’ve seen new growth from a thickening product. A 76-year-old reviewer with thinning around the center of their scalp called the shampoo “worth it” after it gave them a “full head of hair.” A third dubbed it a “miracle” after it stopped their strands from “breaking off” and “falling out.” (Pssst: Shoppers dealing with hair loss call this $18 growth shampoo “miracle juice” thanks to a viral ingredient.)

If the hundreds of positive reviews aren’t enough to convince you to click “add to cart,” perhaps the site-wide discount will be. You can shop this shampoo and more hair-growth favorites from Rene Furterer for 20 percent off with the code EARTH20 until April 23.

Rene Furterer

Buy It: Rene Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner, $29 with code EARTH20, renefurterer.com

Rene Furterer

Buy It: Rene Furterer Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum, $63 (was $78), renefurterer.com