Runners Dub These Sneakers ‘Fantastic’ for Managing Knee Pain — and They're 30% Off

If you happen to be within the 25 percent of Americans that deal with knee issues, fitting cardio into your schedule can be incredibly daunting. While the benefits of walking and running, which include stress management, increased joint strength, and decreased risk for heart disease, are numerous, people who suffer from chronic knee pain are all too familiar with the discomfort that comes with pushing the sensitive joint too hard — making cardio workouts even less appealing.

Before giving up entirely, consider your shoe choice: A knee-supportive sneaker should have secure lacing, a stabilizing outer, and maybe most importantly, be able to absorb any shock that might aggravate the joint. The Revel 5 running shoes from podiatrist-approved brand, Brooks, fit this description perfectly. Designed with runners in mind, the shoe’s thick rubber outsole transfers impact, adding a springy bounce to each stride. Plus, the porous knit allows for cooling air flow while remaining stiff enough to prevent overpronation. Of course, the sneaker also features layers of plush padding on the insole that provide the wearer comfort and protection from injury. (BTW: These OOFOS slip-on sneakers keep my feet pain-free on long hot girl walks.)

Buy It: Brooks Revel 5 Sneakers, $70 (was $100), zappos.com

Best of all, so many shoppers with chronic knee pain approve. “[They’re the] best purchase I ever made,” raved one shopper with a stubborn left knee soreness, and noted that they can walk in them “without any pain or stiffness the next day.” Another reviewer called the sneakers “fantastic” for jogging, and said they have “no foot or knee pain after several long road runs.” A third added that they’re simply “the most comfortable shoes” they’ve ever worn. (Pssst: I'm a long-distance runner who's prone to plantar fasciitis, and these are my go-to recovery shoes.)

You can currently score a pair from Zappos for 30 percent off their original price — just in time to set your 2023 fitness plans into motion. Scoop yours up ASAP before sizes begin selling out.

