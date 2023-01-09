Runners Dub These Sneakers ‘Fantastic’ for Managing Knee Pain — and They're 30% Off

Shoppers with chronically achy joints swear they’re “the best purchase.”

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving Shape headshot
Chloe Irving
Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Brooks-Revel-5
Courtesy of Zappos.

If you happen to be within the 25 percent of Americans that deal with knee issues, fitting cardio into your schedule can be incredibly daunting. While the benefits of walking and running, which include stress management, increased joint strength, and decreased risk for heart disease, are numerous, people who suffer from chronic knee pain are all too familiar with the discomfort that comes with pushing the sensitive joint too hard — making cardio workouts even less appealing. 

Before giving up entirely, consider your shoe choice: A knee-supportive sneaker should have secure lacing, a stabilizing outer, and maybe most importantly, be able to absorb any shock that might aggravate the joint. The Revel 5 running shoes from podiatrist-approved brand, Brooks, fit this description perfectly. Designed with runners in mind, the shoe’s thick rubber outsole transfers impact, adding a springy bounce to each stride. Plus, the porous knit allows for cooling air flow while remaining stiff enough to prevent overpronation. Of course, the sneaker also features layers of plush padding on the insole that provide the wearer comfort and protection from injury. (BTW: These OOFOS slip-on sneakers keep my feet pain-free on long hot girl walks.) 

Brooks Revel 5

Zappos

Buy It: Brooks Revel 5 Sneakers, $70 (was $100), zappos.com

Best of all, so many shoppers with chronic knee pain approve. “[They’re the] best purchase I ever made,” raved one shopper with a stubborn left knee soreness, and noted that they can walk in them “without any pain or stiffness the next day.” Another reviewer called the sneakers “fantastic” for jogging, and said they have “no foot or knee pain after several long road runs.” A third added that they’re simply “the most comfortable shoes” they’ve ever worn. (Pssst: I'm a long-distance runner who's prone to plantar fasciitis, and these are my go-to recovery shoes.)

You can currently score a pair from Zappos for 30 percent off their original price — just in time to set your 2023 fitness plans into motion. Scoop yours up ASAP before sizes begin selling out. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Zappos Hoka Sale
So Many Sneakers From This Podiatrist- and Celebrity-Loved Shoe Brand Are On Sale Right Now
Brooks Revel 5 Sneakers
Shoppers Say These Sneakers Let Them ‘Go All Day Without Foot Pain’ — and They’re 20% Off
Early BF Shoes for Nurses One Off Deal
Nurses Call These Ultra-Comfy Sneakers ‘Magic’ for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re 40% Off
Best Sneakers for Standing All Day
The 10 Best Sneakers for Standing All Day, According to Podiatrists
Jennifer Garner Approved Sneakers
Shoppers with Knee Pain Say These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers Relieve Discomfort 'Within Hours' 
Hailey Bieber Adidas Ultra Boost 21 Black Friday Deal
These Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers Are 50% Off — and Shoppers with Knee Pain Love Them, Too
Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers
These Sneakers from a Kristen Bell-Approved Brand Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds,' Shoppers Say
Carrie-Underwood-Adidas-Ultraboost-22
Carrie Underwood Called These Sneakers 'the Most Comfortable Shoe,' and the Newest Version Is 44% Off 
Jennifer Garner Cyber Monday
Runners With Knee Pain Swear By These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers — And They’re 50% Off Today
Victoria Beckham Approved Sneakers
Victoria Beckham Wore These Comfy, Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers for Hours of Walking
Walkfulton Insoles
These Supportive Insoles Ease My Chronic Knee Pain — Even After 10 Miles of Walking
Black-Friday-Editors-Pick
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN
Saucony Guide 14 Running Shoe
Shoppers with Knee Pain Say These Sneakers 'Feel Like Heaven' — and They're Nearly 30% Off
Best-Running-Shoes-For-Overpronation-GettyImages-1323663651
The Best Running Shoes for Overpronation, According to Customer Reviews
Editor's Pick: Atoms Everyday Model 001 Shoes for Comfort and Stability
I Wore These Sleek, Comfy Sneakers With and Without Socks All Summer — and They Stayed Odorless the Whole Time
Jennifer Garner
These Jennifer Garner-Approved Workout Sneakers Are Half-Off at Amazon Right Now