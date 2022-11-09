Rihanna Revealed Her Favorite Part of Her Body Since Giving Birth

Rihanna has a lot of love for her postpartum body.

The new mom recently revealed what body part she loves to show off most and if it has changed in the past decade in an interview with InStyle. Her answer is equal parts unsurprising and refreshing.

"Oh yeah, girl, it changed," said the 34-year-old singer. "I guarantee you it changed. I had a baby! Let's be real. Now it’s my booty — because I got one."

It seems as though Rihanna is embracing the physical changes that naturally come with having a baby, something that's not always easy. Society has enduring expectations of women — especially those in the public eye — getting back to their pre-pregnancy body as fast as possible after giving birth. But based on past interviews about her pregnancy, Rihanna seems to keep it real no matter what.

"There's a pregnancy glow," she said in an interview with Elle in March 2022. "There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up, and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed? The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways," said Rihanna at the time.

Her recent comments about her booty came ahead of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, which includes the launch of the brand's sport collection. Yes, the athletic wear is just as sexy as the rest of the brand's signature pieces.

"If we're gonna start as a lingerie company and we want to expand, everything needs to come from that template," Rihanna told InStyle. "And we wanted to apply some of our details to the sport silhouettes, to the tech fabrics, and have it snatch you in all the right places. I knew a snapback was on the way so I had to make sure the leggings were giving what they're supposed to give."

Cheers to Rihanna loving her changing body (and booty!).