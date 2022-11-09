Rihanna Revealed Her Favorite Part of Her Body Since Giving Birth

The singer seems to be embracing the changes that can come with giving birth.

By
Christie Calucchia
Christie Calucchia Shape headshot
Christie Calucchia
Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends.Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities.Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news.Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022
Rihanna
Getty Images.

Rihanna has a lot of love for her postpartum body.

The new mom recently revealed what body part she loves to show off most and if it has changed in the past decade in an interview with InStyle. Her answer is equal parts unsurprising and refreshing.

"Oh yeah, girl, it changed," said the 34-year-old singer. "I guarantee you it changed. I had a baby! Let's be real. Now it’s my booty — because I got one."

It seems as though Rihanna is embracing the physical changes that naturally come with having a baby, something that's not always easy. Society has enduring expectations of women — especially those in the public eye — getting back to their pre-pregnancy body as fast as possible after giving birth. But based on past interviews about her pregnancy, Rihanna seems to keep it real no matter what.

"There's a pregnancy glow," she said in an interview with Elle in March 2022. "There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up, and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed? The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways," said Rihanna at the time.

Her recent comments about her booty came ahead of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, which includes the launch of the brand's sport collection. Yes, the athletic wear is just as sexy as the rest of the brand's signature pieces.

"If we're gonna start as a lingerie company and we want to expand, everything needs to come from that template," Rihanna told InStyle. "And we wanted to apply some of our details to the sport silhouettes, to the tech fabrics, and have it snatch you in all the right places. I knew a snapback was on the way so I had to make sure the leggings were giving what they're supposed to give."

Cheers to Rihanna loving her changing body (and booty!).

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Rihanna Reflected On the 'Challenges' Of Pregnancy and the Likelihood She'll Use 'Psycho' Parenting
Iskra Lawrence
Why Iskra Lawrence Stopped Using the Term ‘Body Positivity’
Naomi Watts Menopause
Why Naomi Watts Made a Beauty Brand for Women Leading Up to and During Menopause
Melanie-Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Is 'Tired' of Hearing About Her Body
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Opened Up About Being Criticized for Her Weight Over the Years
Lizzo
Lizzo Said She's 'Embracing My Back Rolls' In a New Instagram Post
Lizzo-Body-Neutrality
Lizzo Shared Her Refreshing Perspective On Weight Fluctuations
Victoria's Secret Hulu Documentary
Watching the Victoria's Secret Documentary as a Millennial Is a Cringey Walk Down Memory Lane
Pregnant Rihanna wearing tube top against a blue background
Rihanna Wants to 'Redefine What's Considered Decent' When It Comes to Pregnancy Style
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham Reflected On How It Felt to Have Her Body Criticized In Her 20s
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Not Interested In Sucking In Her Stomach While Wearing a Swimsuit
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Was Dealing with Postpartum Anxiety While Filming 'Tales of the Walking Dead'
Tia Mowry
Why Tia Mowry Sees Her Gray Hair As a 'Blessing'
Selma Blair
Selma Blair Said Ability-Inclusive Makeup Tools Helped Her Feel 'Alive' Again After MS Diagnosis
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Revealed She Had Two Miscarriages Before Giving Birth to Her Son
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In a Video About Body Positivity On TikTok