Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Sports Bra ‘Keeps Everything Secure’ — and It’s 50% Off

Reviewers with DD cups declare it “the best sports bra” they own.

By Chloe Irving
Published on January 28, 2023

Amazon Sports Bra Sale
Amazon.

IMO, there are only two categories of sports bras that matter. The first are extra-comfy bras that feel like you’re wearing nothing, which are easy to find. The second type, however — the workout bra that will protect your boobs from the impact of running, jumping, and flowing through yoga poses while remaining comfortable — is harder to get right, especially if you’re on a budget. 

Fortunately, reviewers who know the struggle don’t gatekeep, which is one reason why the Running Girl Strappy Sports Bra, which has more than 35,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, has become a bestseller. The sweat-wicking blend of nylon and spandex is buttery soft, but retains a secure, compressive fit. Meanwhile, the racerback straps hold the weight of your breasts and provide motion control, a must-have for any form of cardio. Finally, the elastic band at the bottom of the bra conforms to your body, ensuring a no-slip hold. (BTW: Amazon shoppers can't believe these “ridiculously comfortable” high-waisted leggings cost just $25.)


Buy It: Running Girl Strappy Sports Bra, from $14 (was $27), amazon.com

As mentioned, so many reviewers, including those with larger cup sizes, have shared their take in the comments. One fan with DDD cups called it “the best sports bra” they’ve ever owned. Another raved that it’s “perfect” for running and lifting, and “keeps everything secure.” A third declared it “a dream,” noting that it’s “super soft and comfortable.” Most importantly, many more agree that the bra stops the dreaded boob bounce while working out. (Pssst: Shape declared these workout clothes ‘The Best Activewear Apparel’ of 2023.)

Finding a sports bra that checks all the boxes can be a challenge. Luckily, this bestseller is on sale for just $14, so I advise stocking up while you have the chance. Shop the Running Girl Strappy Sports Bra ASAP while it’s nearly half off at Amazon. 

