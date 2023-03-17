Zumba- and HIIT-Lovers Say Their Knee Pain ‘Vanished’ Thanks to These 30%-Off Cross-Training Shoes

They provide “all the support” you need.

By Chloe Irving
Published on March 17, 2023
Exercise is one of the best ways to protect your legs from injury. According to a previous interview with strength and conditioning specialist, Brandon Groth, a good workout routine  “will lead to increased bone mineral density and will strengthen your connective tissue, joints, and tendons," which, in turn, prevents bone fracture and knee and hip problems. However, anyone who’s tried lifting or running with already sensitive joints knows that all that bending and contracting can provoke pain. 

While it’s not a cure-all, one factor that can significantly reduce knee discomfort in the gym is your shoe choice. Sneakers designed with both cardio and strength training in mind (aka, cross trainers) can give you the support and grounding you need to safely load up on weight and mileage. The Ryka Influence shoes, for example, feature arch and midsole support that stabilizes your foot through strength exercises. Originally developed for Zumba and Jazzercise, they offer protection from the impact of high-intensity cardio, but allow for quick, agile movements thanks to their lightweight design and breathable outer. (BTW: Shoppers with shin splints say they can work out pain-free “for hours” in Halle Berry’s go-to training shoes.)

Buy It: Ryka Influence, $62 (was $90), zappos.com and amazon.com

One HIIT enthusiast shared on Amazon that these shoes made “an absolute world of difference” in their joint pain. “My knee pain has vanished, jumping and high impact exercises are easier, and I have more stamina in my workouts,” they raved. Another Amazon reviewer agreed that they “didn’t have any knee issues” after wearing these sneakers to Zumba class and noted that they provide “all the support” they need. A third dubbed it the “perfect” weight-lifting shoe that allows them to do “serious squats” thanks to the stabilizing heel support and comfortable cushioning. (Pssst: I’ve tried 100 running shoes, but always return to this pair to manage my chronic knee pain.)

Best of all, these cross trainers are currently more than 30 percent off at Zappos. Shop a pair from Amazon or Zappos starting at $62 to show your knees some love. 

