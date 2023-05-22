Sarah Hyland Keeps This Smoothing Hair Elixir With Her “No Matter Where I Go”

Warning: If you see Sarah Hyland in the gym, she’s probably going to lift more weight than you.

“I like to be the girl in the gym that starts lifting weights and all the guys are like, ‘how is that little person doing that leg press right now?’” says the Modern Family star. “Weight training is my favorite thing for maintaining my overall mental health and confidence, just lifting heavy, heavy weights.”

The strength-focused mentality is a way of life for the actress. “For me, I never want to lose weight, I just want to be a strong individual,” explains Hyland. “I want my muscles to be as strong as my spirit.

This summer, look for Hyland on the tennis courts… or at least, wearing a tennis outfit.

“A fitness goal of mine has been to start taking tennis lessons as a way to get cardio in, and I’ve had the number of a pro in my phone for months now,” says Hyland. “I have so many tennis outfits because I keep telling myself, ‘If I buy the outfits, I’ll do the workout.’” (Honestly, we’ve been there, too.)

And since Hyland’s workout routine is a key part of her mental health and creative process, she needs her gym bag to be stocked with on-the-go, ultra-convenient products that can take her from the gym to set to meeting with her team at Sourse, where she’s a co-founder and creative director (in fact, she helped launch the Beauty Bites and Glow Bites). Here’s what else the star keeps in her gym bag.