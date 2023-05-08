Healthcare Workers Say These Cushioned Tennis Shoes Stay Comfortable and Supportive for the "Whole Day"

Plus, the long shift-approved sneakers basically "weigh nothing."

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer.
Published on May 8, 2023

Saucony Women's Sneakers
Courtesy of Saucony.

Being a nurse means that it’s inevitable to be on your feet all day. However, some shoes cause more harm than good; with constantly being on the go and catering to patients, healthcare professionals can’t afford to let foot pain slow them down. That's why it's imperative to invest in a pair of functional and comfortable shoes that can keep up with your busy schedule, regardless of your profession — Saucony's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoes are just the pair you’re looking for. 

The Endorphin Shift 3's come in 11 colors and have an inclusive sizes range of 5 to 12 wide. They have a sloped rubber sole for excellent traction and durability, and the sock-like stretch mesh hugs comfortably around the foot for a personalized fit. Its lightweight and responsive midsole provides a soft cushioning with added bounce that keeps you moving effortlessly to push through those long shifts. 

Saucony Women's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoe

Amazon

Buy It: Saucony's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoes, $150, amazon.com and zappos.com

Healthcare workers couldn’t get enough of its predecessor, the Endorphin Shift 2’s, wearing them in place of their work shoes. One nurse said they’re often “on their feet for eight plus hours a day,” but these shoes “offer great support” and are “very cushiony.” Another shopper shared the sentiment of being on their feet “all day,” but after wearing these sneakers, their “feet and legs aren’t sore at the end of the day.” So, it’s only right that the third Endorphin Shift rendition is better-optimized for durability, comfort, and agility, with a fresh new design. (BTW: If you’re looking for a few pairs of comfortable shoes for your next 12-hour shift, here are five others nurses approve of.)

While the Endorphin Shift 2’s have rave reviews from those in the healthcare industry, the Shift 3’s have also earned plenty of five-star ratings. One reviewer mentions giving a pair to a nurse who "loves them" and claims they're "very comfortable through a whole day." Another shopper said the Saucony shoes were “more comfortable” than other popular brands, adding that they have “excellent arch support” and “enough cushioning.” A final reviewer said they “literally weigh nothing” and are “very breathable,” making them perfect for summer wear.

Make your next all-nighter shift a breeze with Saucony's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoes, available for $150 on Amazon and Zappos.

