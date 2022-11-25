Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Shoes Runners With Knee Pain Swear By These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers — And They’re 50% Off Today “I run faster in them and literally feel like they push me forward.” By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon As Shape’s shopping writer, I’ve researched and tested about 100 different running shoes this year — and the one that’s impressed me the most is the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2. My first exposure came from my personal fitness queen, Jennifer Garner, who surprised me by swapping out her usual Brooks Glycerin 19s for this sturdy pair. Naturally, I was intrigued, especially after reading that so many shoppers at Amazon call these sneakers “perfect.” But what makes these lace-ups so special? Like most sneakers from podiatrist-approved brand Saucony, they include foot and joint-protective features like shock-absorbing midsoles and a sturdy knit outer. Weighing just under 8 ounces per sneaker, the lightweight shoes are also ideal for those who prefer a weightless feel without sacrificing stability. Most notably, they incorporate the brand’s new signature speedroll technology, which angles the foot forward on every landing in order to help the wearer maintain momentum. The result: Faster running times and reduced pain while exercising, according to Amazon reviewers. (BTW: These Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers Are 50% Off — and Shoppers with Knee Pain Love Them, Too) Amazon Buy It: Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Sneakers, from $80 (was $160), amazon.com “You can’t go wrong with these shoes. I run faster in them and literally feel like they push me forward,” wrote one fan, adding that the sneakers are comfy and lightweight. Another said that even after 17 miles of running in these lace-ups, they feel “no foot pain, knee pain, or hot spots.” A third reviewer agreed that their “knees no longer bother [them]” while wearing these shoes because “the cushioning is excellent.” Runners, walkers, and anyone else who goes through sneakers quickly knows how expensive they can be. Luckily, you can score this Jennifer-Garner approved pair at Amazon while it’s up to 50 percent off (!!!) for Black Friday. More of the Best Black Friday Deals: I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN Shoppers Swear They Look ‘10 Years Younger’ Thanks To This Now 35%-Off Brightening Serum The 21 Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals You Won’t Want to Miss — Starting at Just $19 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit