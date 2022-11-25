Runners With Knee Pain Swear By These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers — And They’re 50% Off Today

As Shape’s shopping writer, I’ve researched and tested about 100 different running shoes this year — and the one that’s impressed me the most is the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2. My first exposure came from my personal fitness queen, Jennifer Garner, who surprised me by swapping out her usual Brooks Glycerin 19s for this sturdy pair. Naturally, I was intrigued, especially after reading that so many shoppers at Amazon call these sneakers “perfect.”



But what makes these lace-ups so special? Like most sneakers from podiatrist-approved brand Saucony, they include foot and joint-protective features like shock-absorbing midsoles and a sturdy knit outer. Weighing just under 8 ounces per sneaker, the lightweight shoes are also ideal for those who prefer a weightless feel without sacrificing stability. Most notably, they incorporate the brand’s new signature speedroll technology, which angles the foot forward on every landing in order to help the wearer maintain momentum. The result: Faster running times and reduced pain while exercising, according to Amazon reviewers. (BTW: These Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers Are 50% Off — and Shoppers with Knee Pain Love Them, Too)

Amazon



Buy It: Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Sneakers, from $80 (was $160), amazon.com



“You can’t go wrong with these shoes. I run faster in them and literally feel like they push me forward,” wrote one fan, adding that the sneakers are comfy and lightweight. Another said that even after 17 miles of running in these lace-ups, they feel “no foot pain, knee pain, or hot spots.” A third reviewer agreed that their “knees no longer bother [them]” while wearing these shoes because “the cushioning is excellent.”



Runners, walkers, and anyone else who goes through sneakers quickly knows how expensive they can be. Luckily, you can score this Jennifer-Garner approved pair at Amazon while it’s up to 50 percent off (!!!) for Black Friday.



