Shoppers In Their 50s and 60s Call This Resurfacing Cleanser “the Best” for Clearing Adult Acne

A quintessential component of any skincare routine is a good cleanser — which can, in fact, make a difference in skin quality. For people dealing with adult acne and cystic acne, this can prove particularly true, as evidenced by the Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser, which shoppers say is remarkable for keeping blemishes at bay.

Buy It: Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser $40, amazon.com

The Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser is a creamy, pore-purifying formula that relies on glycolic acid to dissolve and break apart dry, dead skin and reveal a smooth, glowing complexion below. It’s oil-free and fragrance-free, and formulated for daily use. Ideal for oily, acne-prone skin, it leaves skin feeling soft, not stripped, as it works on surface acne and cystic blemishes.

The hero ingredient, glycolic acid, is a dermatologist-loved alpha hydroxy acid — and among the most effective chemical exfoliators. Glycolic acid can dissolve the intercellular glue, if you will, that binds dull, dead surface skin together. As a result, skin appears instantly more radiant, refreshed, and resurfaced. Sweeping away dead cells also mitigates pore-clogging debris, which can exacerbate acne symptoms.

Though the cleanser is spiked with acid, it is, nevertheless, gentle enough for daily use for most skin types. That said, it can also be used as a weekly deep-cleansing treatment to keep acne at bay, both on the face and body. The formula is infused with soothing aloe, a calming extract and skin hydrator, in addition to chamomile extract, which is an inflammation-fighter and skin-soother.

Many shoppers are loyal to the Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser, which boasts glowing Amazon reviews. One 70-year-old shopper, who says they will “never change to another” has been using the product for the last 19 years, while another reviewer, who “highly” recommends the product, has been using it for “over 20 years.” Yet another fan calls the cleanser the “best” they’ve ever used thanks to how it delivers “younger looking skin and a blemish free appearance.” Another testament to the fantastic results it provides: One 50-year-old shopper notes that "people can't believe I suffered from adult acne and cystic acne.” Finally, another shopper says the cleanser “clears [their] adult acne,” and nixes “blemishes before they begin.”

For a creamy daily cleanser that annihilates adult acne while leaving glowing, resurfaced skin in its wake, shop the Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser at Amazon for $40.

