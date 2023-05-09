Shoppers In Their 50s and 60s Call This Resurfacing Cleanser “the Best” for Clearing Adult Acne

It delivers “younger-looking skin and a blemish-free appearance.”

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie is a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Acne Glycolic Acid Cleanser
Courtesy of Serious Skincare.

A quintessential component of any skincare routine is a good cleanser — which can, in fact, make a difference in skin quality. For people dealing with adult acne and cystic acne, this can prove particularly true, as evidenced by the Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser, which shoppers say is remarkable for keeping blemishes at bay. 

Serious Skincare Glycolic Cleanser 12 oz

Amazon

Buy It: Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser $40, amazon.com

The Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser is a creamy, pore-purifying formula that relies on glycolic acid to dissolve and break apart dry, dead skin and reveal a smooth, glowing complexion below. It’s oil-free and fragrance-free, and formulated for daily use. Ideal for oily, acne-prone skin, it leaves skin feeling soft, not stripped, as it works on surface acne and cystic blemishes.

The hero ingredient, glycolic acid, is a dermatologist-loved alpha hydroxy acid — and among the most effective chemical exfoliators. Glycolic acid can dissolve the intercellular glue, if you will, that binds dull, dead surface skin together. As a result, skin appears instantly more radiant, refreshed, and resurfaced. Sweeping away dead cells also mitigates pore-clogging debris, which can exacerbate acne symptoms. 

Though the cleanser is spiked with acid, it is, nevertheless, gentle enough for daily use for most skin types. That said, it can also be used as a weekly deep-cleansing treatment to keep acne at bay, both on the face and body. The formula is infused with soothing aloe, a calming extract and skin hydrator, in addition to chamomile extract, which is an inflammation-fighter and skin-soother. 

Many shoppers are loyal to the Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser, which boasts glowing Amazon reviews. One 70-year-old shopper, who says they will “never change to another” has been using the product for the last 19 years, while another reviewer, who “highly” recommends the product, has been using it for “over 20 years.” Yet another fan calls the cleanser the “best” they’ve ever used thanks to how it delivers “younger looking skin and a blemish free appearance.” Another testament to the fantastic results it provides: One 50-year-old shopper notes that "people can't believe I suffered from adult acne and cystic acne.” Finally, another shopper says the cleanser “clears [their] adult acne,” and nixes “blemishes before they begin.”

For a creamy daily cleanser that annihilates adult acne while leaving glowing, resurfaced skin in its wake, shop the Serious Skincare Glycolic Retexturizing Cleanser at Amazon for $40. 

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Nurses Call This Joint Pain Relief Cream 'a Life Saver' for 'Long Hours of Standing'
Nurses Say This Pain Relief Cream Eliminates ‘Years’ of Foot and Joint Aches ‘In a Few Days’
Saucony Women's Sneakers
Healthcare Workers Say These Cushioned Tennis Shoes Stay Comfortable and Supportive for the "Whole Day"
Shape Certified Reebok Nano X3
I Always Felt Knee Pain During HIIT Classes Until I Found These Supportive Cross-Training Shoes
Related Articles
Best Pore Cleansers
The 9 Best Pore Cleansers That Actually Remove Dirt, Oil, and Build-Up
The 11 Best Blackhead Removers, According to a Skin Expert
The 12 Best Blackhead Removers of 2023
Hailey Bieber Got Ready Using This SPF Primer That Makes My Skin Look Silky Smooth
Hailey Bieber Uses This Pore-Blurring Primer for Oily Skin, and I Put It to the Test
Best Acne Spot Treatments of 2023
The Best Acne Spot Treatments of 2023
Trophies and Makeup Swatches
The 2022 Shape Beauty Awards: The Best Skin-Care, Hair, Makeup, and Body Products to Buy
Camila Mendes portrait with Renée Rouleau products overlaid
Camila Mendes' Fave Skin-Care Brand Transformed My Acne-Prone Skin
The Best Body Acne Treatments to Fight Blemishes from Head to Toe
person using a pore strip on their nose
Do Pore Strips Actually Work to Remove Blackheads?
facial-toner
The Best Face Toner for Every Skin Type
Multiple Skin Care Products in Your Routine
How to Create a Maximalist Skin-Care Routine, According to Experts
Woman putting on face masks for skin care
The Best Face Masks for Every Skin Type, Condition, and Concern, According to Dermatologists
tria-blue-light-acne.jpg
Can Using Blue Light Therapy at Home Actually Clear Acne?
Washing face with salicylic acid face wash
The Best Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Every Skin Type
Best Vitamin C Serums
The Best Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serums That Will Brighten, Firm, and Protect Skin
Young woman spreading cream over her face while looking in the mirror. Beauty treatment. Female putting on moisturizer on her facial. Albino woman applying cream to face as part of skin care routine order and looking to mirror
The Exact Order to Apply Your Skin-Care Products
The Best Lactic Acid Skin-Care Products, According to Dermatologists
The Best Lactic Acid Skin-Care Products, According to Dermatologists